Leading Off (1/17/20)

The Rain Won’t Be So Bad By the Time You Read This. But it’s coming. That’s from WFAA. Be careful clicking that link, the video starts immediately and froze my browser. Also there are some weird ads in the middle of what you want, which is the news: it’s probably going to drizzle today, then it’s going to get colder. So you should wear a jacket and bring a light umbrella just in case. Saturday should be dry and in the mid-50s for most of it.

Joe Biden Came To Dallas. Former Mayor Mike Rawlings hosted a fundraiser for the former vice president, who says he’s the guy to turn Texas blue. Gromer Jeffers reported that about 140 people attended the fundraiser at Rawlings’ home.

Teacher’s Group Sues Over DISD’s Merit-Based System. The Teacher’s Excellence Initiative, or TEI, pays some teachers more than others based on outcomes for state tests. Other teachers say this resulted in a pay cut and is unfair, particularly because of the increase in healthcare costs. The district’s superintendent defends this process, arguing, in part, that no teacher has been paid less.

Apparently There Is More Graffiti? Oh, NBC5 and others, get over it.