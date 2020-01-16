Leading Off (1/16/20)

TSA Discovered 217 Guns on Passengers at DFW Airport Last Year. That was the second-most in the country, behind Atlanta. Love Field came in at number six. Come on, people.

Disgruntled Former Employee Brandishes Sword at Bishop Arts Restaurant. Vincent Briceno had been fired from Paradiso, after which he picked up a sword used for opening Champagne bottles and swung it around at other employees and diners. He was taken into custody and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

Man Shot and Killed Outside Red Bird Apartment. The victim was Dominique White, who was found on a sidewalk with several gunshot wounds. The suspect is still at large.

Dallas County Reports Nine Flu Deaths This Season. Three more were reported yesterday, bringing the total to nine.