Leading Off (1/15/20)

Meat Loaf Sues the Hyatt and Frightmare. He says he was in hospitals for 42 days after falling off stage at the convention last year, and that he suffered neck, back, and collar bone injuries. He has not performed since. The Loaf wants unspecified monetary compensation. DMN has video of the spill. The Loaf is 72.

Family, Attorneys Question Validity of Rashad Madden’s Autopsy. The 29-year-old died in a hospital two months after a confrontation with police involving tasers. The autopsy puts his cause of death as the “toxic effects of cocaine and amphetamines,” and multiple complications thereafter. His family believes it should have examined the role of the tasers.

Texas Leads League in Lightning Strikes. We registered 47,397,975 of them last year. Oklahoma, in second, had 14,772,145. I mean really why does Oklahoma even put its shoes on in the morning.

Forecast Calls For a High of 77 Today. We like that.