Leading Off (1/14/20)

Greg Abbott Asks Trump for Disaster Funds. The Texas governor wrote a letter yesterday to the president asking him to issue a disaster declaration that would release millions of dollars in federal relief funds to reimburse some of the cost of the cleanup after the October tornados.

DISD Responds to Shooting at Basketball Game. The district has implemented new security measures in the wake of the shooting at Saturday night’s game between South Oak Cliff and Kimball. Expect walk-through metal detectors, and leave all your bags at home. Also, please stop shooting each other. Thank you.

Medical Examiner to Determine Cause of Bishop Lynch Student’s Death. Reese Termulo was a 16-year-old junior and had the flu. She died Friday at home. Now the ME has to figure out if the flu was the cause of death, which could take weeks.

Lower Greenville Taco Cabana Closed. The restaurant had been serving drunk people for 26 years. The Tango Frogs on the roof? No word on what will be done with them. [checks HOA handbook to see if roof-mounted frogs violate any rules in my neighborhood]