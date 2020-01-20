Local News
Leading Off (01/20/20)
Please spend at least 15 minutes today quietly reflecting on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and if you have the day off, make it 30. And do something good.
18-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot at South Oak Cliff-Kimball Basketball Game. The kid I mentioned last week that had been shot and wounded at the SOC-Kimball game? His name was Marc Strickland, and he passed away Saturday after being taken off life support. The 15-year-old who turned himself in for the shooting now faces a murder charge.
Women’s March Honors 100th Anniversary of 19th Amendment. But, of course, it also had more than a little to do with the President.
Here is the Winner of the 28th Annual MLK Jr. Oratory Competition. His name is Colin Harris, he’s a fifth grader at J.P. Starks Math, Science and Technology Vanguard, and he is fantastic.
Comments