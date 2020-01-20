Leading Off (01/20/20)

18-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot at South Oak Cliff-Kimball Basketball Game. The kid I mentioned last week that had been shot and wounded at the SOC-Kimball game? His name was Marc Strickland, and he passed away Saturday after being taken off life support. The 15-year-old who turned himself in for the shooting now faces a murder charge.

Women’s March Honors 100th Anniversary of 19th Amendment. But, of course, it also had more than a little to do with the President.

Here is the Winner of the 28th Annual MLK Jr. Oratory Competition. His name is Colin Harris, he’s a fifth grader at J.P. Starks Math, Science and Technology Vanguard, and he is fantastic.