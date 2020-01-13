Leading Off (01/13/19)

Bill Wisener, R.I.P. The owner of Bill’s Records was found dead in his store Saturday morning, which is how I assume everyone who knew him figured he’d die. And it feels like everyone knew him, from Stanley Marcus to the members of Radiohead. Here is Lol Tolhurst, a founding member of The Cure. Here is what I wrote about him a decade ago.

Jimmy Johnson is a Hall of Famer. How many Super Bowl wins would the Cowboys have if Jerry Jones didn’t run off Jimmy? He was a genius at building a football team, and people still use his ideas. Here is him finding out that he is part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2020 class.

Shooting Happens at South Oak Cliff-Kimball Basketball Game. The victim, 18, is in critical condition. The shooter, 15, turned himself in.

The AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament is Moving on From Trinity Forest Golf Club. This will be its last year there. So it’s still looking like a super good decision to build the course.