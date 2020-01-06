Leading Off (01/06/2020)

1-Year-Old Shot and Killed, Uncle Wounded. His name was Rory Norman and it happened near William Blair Jr. Park in South Dallas early Sunday. The gunman shot into the home with a rifle. This comes just days after DPD chief U. Renee Hall released her plan to combat violent crime, after a year that saw more than 200 murders, and it is at least the third or fourth murder that has seemed like this will be the one that will cause things to change. Maybe it will be.

“It’s the scene of a baby dying,” Hall said at her press conference.. “I don’t know what that looks like to anyone else, but I know it’s something you never want to see, not only as a mother, but a police chief. It happened on my watch. And I am angry. And this shit has to stop in this city.”

Jason Garrett Finally Let Go. After almost a full week, I — and probably a lot of people — expected Jerry Jones and the Cowboys to let Garrett serve out the remainder of his contract, which runs until January 14, and then get around to replacing him. But they finally cut Garrett loose yesterday. And apparently they have already interviewed Marvin Lewis (who was basically the Jason Garrett of the Bengals) and Mike McCarthy (who won a Super Bowl with the Packers). I haven’t gotten a call yet, but, yes, I would be interested. With some reservations, of course.