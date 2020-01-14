Introducing D Brief 2.0, the Redesign of Our Weekly Newsletter

This March, our D Brief newsletter turns three years old. We launched it in 2017 as a weekly way to fill your inbox with local commentary, news, images, interviews, and more. It’s been quite successful. We’re proud of it. (For other news outlets in town that will not be named: it’s also something that’s quite easy to find on Google, if you were considering launching a product with the exact same name.)

But it’s time for an overhaul. We haven’t redesigned the newsletter since the launch. That changes this Sunday. Below these words you’ll see a mock of what to expect. You’ll still get my weekly top story, but we’re also including more images, quotes, competitor stories, calendar events—basically everything you need to know to start your week. (Don’t worry, there will be links in the copy. This is, again, just a mock-up. That’s why my title is wrong, too.)

If you’re a weekly reader, thank you for helping it survive and thrive. If you aren’t a subscriber, you can do so right here. If you have any comments, feel free to email me. See you on Sunday.