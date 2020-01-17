Gentry Beach Will Not, In Fact, Get Part of That $91 Million Payout

Back in June, Tim told you that noted bear hunter and Donald Trump Jr. buddy Gentry Beach won part of a $90 million payout over bonuses he alleged he was owed while working for a hedge fund. Fast forward to two days ago, and The Wall Street Journal reports that the Highland Park High School grad’s big payout will have to wait. A New York appeals court vacated the judgment, sending it back down for another trial.

The lawsuit was filed back in 2009. The four-judge panel found that a specific defense should have been allowed in the original trial, which that judge had precluded. In doing so, the court ruled that it “deprived them of a fair trial.” Beach and a former colleague allege that they’re owed net profits from a hedge fund where they worked from 2005 to 2008.

They’ll have to try again to prove it.