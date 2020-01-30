Dallasites Are Moving to… Tyler? And More Fun With a Handy Migration Tool

Out this week, Apartment List’s look at second-half 2019 apartment searches is a fun glimpse into where Dallasites are at least considering a move. Perhaps proximity rears its head here, but I wasn’t expecting the top outbound search to be Tyler. In all, 5.5 percent of our searches are to the East Texas town.

Los Angeles (5.2 percent) ranks second, followed by San Antonio (4.9), Houston (4.2), New York and Austin (3.5 each), Denver (3.2), and Seattle (2.8). Taken at large, Apartment List’s report speaks to a possible trend toward shorter moves. But compared to other cities’ outbound searches, ours tend to be more spread out among the far away and close to home.

On the inbound side, we’re getting searched the hell out of by San Antonio. A whopping 10.8 percent of their searches are to Dallas. Meanwhile, 3.8 percent of New Yorkers fantasize about Dallas apartments and 3.7 percent of Chicagoans do. After that, 3.6 percent of L.A. and 2.6 percent of Washington D.C. residents check into the cost of living in Dallas.

Overall, about 31 percent of Dallas’ searches come from outside the metro area, ranking us middle of the pack. Denver and Baltimore top that list, with almost half their searches coming from out-of-towners. Play around with the tool yourself here, and see what you find.