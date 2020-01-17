Dallas County Republicans Step on the Fundraising Gas in 2020 Fend-Off Efforts

We have a quick campaign finance update for you on this foggy Friday. Democrats are pushing to flip the Texas House blue in 2020, but so far, financing is largely favoring incumbents, the Texas Tribune reports. That holds true for the two remaining Dallas County Republicans who currently have seats in the House.

In the closely watched race for Texas House District 108, which runs from downtown and east Dallas through the Park Cities and North Dallas, Rep. Morgan Meyer pulled in $322,000. That’s a chunk. Democrats are licking their chops in that race after Meyer squeaked out a victory by 200 votes in 2018. Based on funding, his likely 2020 challenger (primaries are in March) is Shawn Terry, of Uptown, who might’ve scared some donors into action with $236,000 last period. Terry put together $153,000 this go around.

And in Garland and Richardson’s District 112, state Rep. Angie Chen Button pulled $275,000 (she also has a pile of $772,000 on hand). She dwarfed the returns of challenging Democrat Brandy Chambers. Chambers, whom Button beat with 51.1 percent of the vote in 2018, hauled in $87,000.

Among the tidbits you’ll find in that Trib piece is the news that local Reps. Julie Johnson and John Turner are among the top fundraising freshman, bringing in $159,000 and $251,000, respectively.

Carry on.