Cyanide & Happiness Crew Does Live Sketch-a-thon for Australian Wildfire Victims

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner January 15, 2020 12:21 pm

If you aren’t a fan of the Richardson-based animation studio called Explosm and their web series Cyanide & Happiness, then you are doing it wrong. The guys behind it are some seriously funny people. About a month ago, their YouTube channel racked up its 10 millionth subscriber, just to give you an idea.

A few minutes ago, the C&H guys started something they are calling Ted Bear for Australia, a live sketch-a-thon to raise money for the wildfire victims in Australia (including critters). You can watch here. And if you donate here, you can suggest things for them to draw.

At 12:21, there were 793 people watching, and they’d raised $115. Get to it.

