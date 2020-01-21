Announcing a Transit Symposium Charting the Future of Dallas Mobility

On January 31, a quite interesting discussion around transit will take over the debate chambers at Old Parkland. It’s headlined by Jarrett Walker, the man charged with overhauling the currently inefficient DART bus system. But there are other heavy hitters here: Michael Rogers, the city’s transportation director, joins West Dallas Councilman Omar Narvaez and the city’s deputy resilience officer, Genesis Gavino, to discuss the forthcoming mobility and climate action plans.

DART Board Member Patrick Kennedy will moderate a panel on how to fund transit projects, which includes assistant city manager Majed Al Ghafry, former TxDOT Commissioner Victor Vandergriff, and McKinsey senior partner Steffen Fuchs. Finally, you’ll hear from folks who actually ride DART, like D contributor Doyle Rader; other DART board members, like Dominique Torres and Jon-Betrell Killen; and another expert who helps visualize data, friend-of-the-magazine Robert Mundinger.

The event, the Death and Life of Dallas Transit, is organized by the Coalition for a New Dallas. That’s the super PAC co-founded by D founder Wick Allison. (D and the Coalition are separate entities.) Learn more about the panels below, and register here. The symposium begins at 8 a.m. on the 31st and runs past lunch.

Approaching the Tipping Point

The State of Dallas’ Bus System

The late U.S. statesman Daniel Patrick Moynihan once quipped that people are entitled to their own opinions, but not their own facts. While many hold opinions as to whether Dallas’ current approach to bussing works, what do the data and experience of riders suggest? What defines a good system and does Dallas’ fit this definition? The implications of these answers run far and wide including the very destiny of the City proper. New developments indicate a desire for a change from the current model and certain actions imply a new approach to moving people around is taking root. This opening presentation and discussion will peel back the curtain and take a look at the facts and developments.

Presenter: Robert Mundinger

Panel Moderator: Miguel Solis

Panelists: Doyle Rader, Robert Mundiger, Dominique Torres, Jon-Betrell Killen