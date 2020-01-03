An Open Letter to Stephan Pyles

Dear Stephan Pyles:

I know this must be a tough time for you. You just announced that you are closing Flora and Fauna, your two Arts District restaurants that D Magazine and others have written about extensively. I know it couldn’t have been an easy decision. You put your heart and talents into creating dining destinations that would hopefully help establish a real neighborhood. Then there are all your employees who will begin the new year having to look for jobs. Breaking the news to them had to be a horrible task.

As if all that weren’t enough to handle, there’s the Qasem Soleimani deal. How will Iran respond? Are we going to end up in a full-on war? And the Cowboys still haven’t fired Jason Garrett. It’s a lot to handle.

That said, I do have one question for you: WHAT THE HELL AM I SUPPOSED TO DO WITH THE $200 FLORA STREET CAFE GIFT CARD THAT’S SITTING ON MY DESK?