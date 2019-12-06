What Other Headline Could the Morning News Have Run Here?

As a working media professional and someone responsible for producing a lot of display copy, I woke up this morning excited to see what the headline writers at the Dallas Morning News came up with after yet another dispiriting Cowboys loss. I know it was probably a tight turn, since it was a night game and all, but deadlines are the nature of the business. On the front of the sports page, they went with “Indefensible” in a very serious point size — not quite “we’re at war!” but not something you’d run above a Rangers game story in May either. On the front page, however, we got what you see pictured here. If for whatever reason you can’t see that, it says “A third straight loss,” and that is absolutely what you’d see above a Rangers game story in May.

I’m not asking for poetry, just a little hustle. In other words: this is the equivalent of the Cowboys game last night, so I guess in that way it is fitting. But — and not just because I’m avoiding a deadline — I can’t leave it at that. Here are some options and only most of them are puns:

Chicago Bares ‘Boys

Can’t Bear It

Time to Panic

Another Chicago Fire

‘Boys Down

Falling Stars

A Star is Mourned

Garrett Must Go

Maher Must Go

Give Him the Boot (photo of either Garrett or Maher or maybe both)

Bear Trap

BEAR TRAP

BEAR TRAP!

BEAR TRAP!

OK, lemme hear yours.