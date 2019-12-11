Toyota’s New North American CEO, Tetsuo Ogawa, Is NOT Humbled

A hedging FrontBurnervian passes along the news that Toyota North America has itself a new chief executive. Taking over from Jim Lentz will be Tetsuo “Ted” Ogawa, who Bloomberg says “has flown under the radar since moving to Plano, Texas.” Ogawa was not made available to field questions, but in a press release, he said, “I am humbled and excited to continue working with the Toyota leadership team to create an even more dynamic and vibrant company.” Oh, no. Here we go again.

Ogawa is not humbled. Toyota’s U.S. business is not a small one. Their $300 million new Plano headquarters are fancy. And while the internet won’t tell me how much Lentz was making, I assume Ogawa got himself a nice little pay bump, enough that he’ll never have to buy off-brand soft drinks. So this promotion is a huge honor, something I’d expect Ogawa to understand, given the appreciation of humility in Japanese culture.

Now. If Ogawa had really wanted Lentz’s job and if he’d not only been overlooked for the promotion but instead demoted and forced to stand on the access road of I-30, trying to lure customers into Cowboy Toyota while wearing oversized boots, short shorts, and no shirt under a leather vest, all while spinning an arrow-shaped sign that said “HOT DEALS” — then he’d be humbled.

[bows deeply]