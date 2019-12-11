Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

State Sen. Royce West Makes Cameo in Watchmen

It's all beginning to make sense now.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner December 11, 2019 10:45 am

Thanks to Daniel Collins for catching Royce West on Watchmen. Is this perhaps why the state senator won’t answer our questions about his conflict of interest over the soccer fields that his son wants to build under I-345? Hmmm.

