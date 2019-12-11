State Sen. Royce West Makes Cameo in Watchmen

Thanks to Daniel Collins for catching Royce West on Watchmen. Is this perhaps why the state senator won’t answer our questions about his conflict of interest over the soccer fields that his son wants to build under I-345? Hmmm.

I’m probably late to the party, but did anyone in #txlege notice @watchmen photoshopped their “Oklahoma” lawmaker next to the former TX Lt. Governor and @SenRoyceWest? Couldn’t they find Oklahoma lawmakers? pic.twitter.com/Xs0cQJ2ew6 — Daniel Collins (@danielfcollins) December 11, 2019