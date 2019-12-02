State Sen. Royce West Has a Conflict of Interest on I-345

Tonight brings us the first in a series of public meetings hosted by TxDOT to discuss the future of I-345. Folks will gather at St. Philip’s School & Community Center at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday of last week, State Sen. Royce West sent an email to constituents urging them to turn out and defend the elevated highway. “Don’t sleep on your rights!” West wrote. “Residents, community and religious leaders, and business owners needed at all three meetings. Come out and speak for yourself and the highway that brings you home, takes you to work, or connects you to other parts of the city and DFW!” In a DMN story that was posted Friday, West made it sound like the option of tearing down the old highway is nothing but a land grab orchestrated by developers.

That’s an interesting take from the senator, given that his own son, Roddrick West, is trying to get control of the land under the highway so that he can build some sort of soccer complex. And it looks like he’s doing it with help from Michael Morris, the transportation director for the North Central Texas Council of Governments. Obviously, if the highway were removed, West’s son couldn’t have his soccer complex. This would seem to be a conflict of interest, not unlike all the other conflicts of interest recently revealed by West’s run for the U.S. Senate.

Last week, I sent the senator a note. “I’d like to speak with you about I-345,” I wrote, “specifically about your son’s plans to build soccer fields under the highway. When are you available?”

West replied: “You need to visit with him about his project.”

I explained that Roddrick is not a state senator and that I’d really like to talk with the senator. That was Wednesday. Royce West hasn’t responded. At this point, I expect he won’t.

Again, this is a series of meetings. Below is the email West sent to his constituents; in it, he gives the times and locations for the other meetings this week. As West says, don’t sleep on your rights. Or on your senator’s conflicts of interest.

Email sent November 26: