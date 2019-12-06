Leading Off (12/6/19)

Dallas County’s DA Wants His Contempt Case Dismissed. You’ll recall John Creuzot gave an interview to Fox 4 right before Amber Guyger’s trial began in which he explained his decision to pursue a murder charge rather than manslaughter. One thing, though: there was a gag order on the case. When state District Judge Tammy Kemp learned of the interview, she said it was a “direct violation” and threatened to hold him in contempt. Kemp wouldn’t be presiding over the contempt case, but Creuzot wants it tossed. His people say his comments were “brief, benign, and non-prejudicial.”

Cowboys Lose. Here is how a Chicago Tribune columnist summed up the Bears’ win over Jerry’s Team: “A dynamic, self-sufficient offense. A defense capable of answering the greatest challenges. Special teams that make winning plays instead of losing ones. It all came together so wonderfully Thursday in the Bears’ 31-24 win over the Cowboys, which was not as close as the score indicated.” And “for one night on the lakefront, at least, this season felt fun.” All your underperforming team needs to do to get its season back in line is play the Cowboys. Next up, the Rams and the Eagles. Both underperforming.

Cop Hospitalized After Cruiser Gets Hit on Central. A couple officers were helping a stranded motorist when another driver plowed into the squad car near the Lovers Lane exit. No other details had been released.

You’re Looking at Another Beautiful Day, Dallas. Temperatures will hang in the 50s all day before dropping into the 40s late tonight. It’s almost like it’s fall.