Leading Off (12/4/19)

North Texas Leads State in Vaping Injuries. That’s not necessarily the main takeaway of this story about lawmakers pushing for regulations, but it is a takeaway. There have been 109 injuries here and the state’s lone reported death. “It’s just out of control,” says Republican senator Charles Perry.

Brandt Jean Receives Ethical Courage Award. It came from the Plano-based Institute for Law Enforcement Administration regarding Jean’s act of forgiveness toward his brother’s killer. At the podium, he said this: “I want you all to know that I am not a threat, that young black males are not inherently dangerous or criminal. I implore you to champion policies and procedures that amplify the value of all lives. I insist that you encourage diverse leadership that can model inclusion and restraint.”

Dallas’ Disastrous Tornado Hasn’t Been Declared a Federal Disaster. And tens of millions of dollars hang in the balance because of it. FEMA says we’ve incurred around $33 million in damages across the region, and it won’t consider recommending a presidential trigger of emergency funds unless the number reaches $38.5 million. Meanwhile, city CFO Elizabeth Reich has estimated the city’s damage alone at $45 million.