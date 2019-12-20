Leading Off (12/20/19)

This Is Probably the Last Leading Off of 2019. Today is the last day in the D offices before our holiday break, which means this is the last time you’ll see a Leading Off in this space until 2020. We’re still rolling out content—particularly our end-of-year and end-of-decade coverage—but it won’t be this. We hope you and your family have a wonderful holiday and this is a reminder that there is still time to gift a subscription to D Magazine before December 25.

Rain Likely Tonight. If you’re out and about, bring an umbrella. Things won’t get severe, but rain is in the forecast. Temperatures will get a bit more mild as we approach Christmas.

Han Gil Hotel Owner Gets 20 Years in Prison. The Han Gil was a den of drugs and sex trafficking in Northwest Dallas. And Amos Mun was at the center of it all, renting rooms to users and dealers and raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars. Some kids from Coppell died there. A woman was likely killed and sexually assaulted there before her body was found burned in Oak Cliff. There were overdoses. There were beatings. And Mun would let everyone know when cops were on premise and hired drug addicts to clean up as code inspectors came by. A judge sentenced him to 20 years.

Daughter of Dallas ISD Trustee Maxie Johnson Arrested for Capital Murder. This is tragic. Earlier this year, Johnson’s 20-year-old son was shot and killed in East Oak Cliff. Now, police say that his daughter was involved in luring a 19-year-old to a home where he was kidnapped and killed. His body was found burned in a tarp. Johnson says his daughter is maintaining her innocence.

Councilman Kevin Felder Says He Didn’t Hit Nor Run. The former representative for South Dallas held a press conference yesterday in which he said he did not strike a scooter rider and drive away, as is alleged in an indictment.