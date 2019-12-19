Leading Off (12/19/19)

Mormons Leaving Boy Scouts. On the first of the year, the Mormon faith will remove 400,000 kids from the organization and will move them to a new program. This will amount to an 18 percent drop in membership for the Irving-based Boy Scouts.

AA Mechanic Pleads Guilty to Sabotaging Plane. The American Airlines mechanic who may have links to ISIS pleaded guilty yesterday to sabotaging an airplane, forcing the pilot to abort the flight.

Crossfire in Oak Cliff Kills One, Injures Another. Gunfire between two cars by a convenience store killed one bystander and wounded a second. The investigation is ongoing.

Grand Prairie Woman Killed Brother, Drove Him to ER. Abigail Contreras, 20, fatally stabbed her brother, 18, and then took him to an emergency room, where he died. She was arrested and faces a murder charge.