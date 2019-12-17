Leading Off (12/17/19)

Mavs Beat Bucks. Ladies and gentlemen, last night we got a welcome surprise. The Mavs were without Luka, and they still handled one of the NBA’s best teams. The Bucks had been on an 18-game winning streak. Even more surprising, the game recap in our hometown paper comes from the Associated Press. (Though, to be fair, the paper also published a Kevin Sherrington column.)

Pics of the New Virgin Hotel. It opened over the weekend in the Design District. The DMN headline accompanying the photos: “Peek Inside the New Virgin Hotel in Dallas for a Funky, Arty, Sexy Romp.” It’s a misleading headline. There are no pictures of people having sex.

Sparks Caused Globe Life Fire. The blaze Saturday was caused by sparks from a welder. Manhattan Construction Company says the park will open on time.

Police Pinch Lake Highlands Porch Pirates. Interesting mugshots resulted.