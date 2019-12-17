Local News
Leading Off (12/17/19)
It will be sunny today, with a high of about 50. Get to it.
Mavs Beat Bucks. Ladies and gentlemen, last night we got a welcome surprise. The Mavs were without Luka, and they still handled one of the NBA’s best teams. The Bucks had been on an 18-game winning streak. Even more surprising, the game recap in our hometown paper comes from the Associated Press. (Though, to be fair, the paper also published a Kevin Sherrington column.)
Pics of the New Virgin Hotel. It opened over the weekend in the Design District. The DMN headline accompanying the photos: “Peek Inside the New Virgin Hotel in Dallas for a Funky, Arty, Sexy Romp.” It’s a misleading headline. There are no pictures of people having sex.
Sparks Caused Globe Life Fire. The blaze Saturday was caused by sparks from a welder. Manhattan Construction Company says the park will open on time.
Police Pinch Lake Highlands Porch Pirates. Interesting mugshots resulted.
