Leading Off (12/15/19)

Cowboys Win. The team thoroughly dominated the Rams after it looked like they had screwed up the coin toss and the opening kickoff. Listen, I know the urge, if you’re a Cowboys fan, is to now think everything is OK and they are jelling just in time for the playoffs. And maybe they are. But how many times have people thought the Cowboys were back on track or about to be back on track in this season alone? Like I approach everything in my life, I’m staying “cautiously optimistic.” Join me.

Luka Donic Injures Ankle. I was there, along with online director Matt Goodman, and when Luka went down with 10:20 left in the first quarter against the Heat on Saturday night, I don’t think I’ve ever heard the AAC quieter. It looks like my son might able to come back not terribly long after Christmas, so that is my Christmas present. Also, amazingly, the Mavs almost came back in that game, after being shellshocked and down 24, and also battling the refs, who were notably terrible.

Cold Front Coming. Do I type this every week? I was playing tennis in shorts today and tomorrow morning it could be below freezing. No, I don’t have a photo, and yes, my legs look great, thank you.

Rangers Trade for Corey Kluber. The Cleveland ace has a name that sounds like I made it up in a panic, and is also a two-time Cy Young winner. Not enough guys named Cy these days, you ask me.

BMW Dallas Marathon Occurs. Winner Aaron Sherf also has a name that sounds like I made it up in a panic, but is not a two-time Cy Young winner. Good at running, though.

What’s your name?

Aaron.

Aaron what?

[looks at shirt] Sher … fff.