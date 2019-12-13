Leading Off (12/13/19)

Avoid Westbound 635. The freeway was shut down at Abrams after a pedestrian was struck and killed at about 5:30 a.m. this morning. No word on when it will reopen.

Woman Sold For Sex Sues Hotels Where She Was Trafficked. This is both very sad and quite interesting—a Tarrant County woman has sued Best Western, Hyatt Hotels, and Red Lion for turning a blind eye to her being sold for sex. She says it began at age 4 and continued into her 20s. “The hospitality industry has the greatest reach to prevent, identify and thwart sexual exploitation where it is most likely to occur.” It could spell an interesting precedent for these cases in the future. The hotel chains each say they have policies in place to identify and stop human trafficking, but didn’t comment on the woman’s allegations.

Luka Doncic Gets a 41-Point Triple Double in Mexico. Luka is incredible. He strolled into Mexico City, said ¡Viva Mexico güey! into a microphone, then proceeded to put up 41 points, 12 boards, and 11 assists in an 11-point win over the Pistons. He’s the youngest person to put up multiple 40 point triple doubles in a season. Even me, an ardent fan of the best player in the Western Conference (trigger warning: James Harden), is in awe of this kid’s year.

A Sunny, Chilly Day. You’re probably fine with a lighter jacket today. The hottest it will get is 54, but you’ve got a lot of sun on you. It should be quite pleasant.