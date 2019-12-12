Leading Off (12/12/19)

UT Southwestern Will Create New Facility in RedBird Mall. It will bring more specialized healthcare to southern Dallas and will be located in an old Sears site. The focus will be on cancer, heart disease, neurological problems, and behavioral health.

Men Who Tried to Meet Children for Sex Arrested. Eight men were busted by Arlington police on charges of trying to solicit children for sex. More may be arrested soon.

Fountain Place Unveils Its Design Changes. The downtown tower’s $50 million upgrades were shown off last night during a celebration.

Unarmed Man Shot by Cop Will Receive $610,000. In 2013, Kelvion Walker was shot by then-Senior Cpl. Amy Wilburn while he sat in the passenger seat of a stolen vehicle. The city will now pay Walker and his attorneys $610,000 to settle the lawsuit.

Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimmie Vaughan Will Be Here in March. The sculpture, which will go in Oak Cliff’s Kiest Park, was built taller than originally planned, so the foundation needs to be re-engineered.