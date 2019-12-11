Leading Off (12/11/19)

Stars Coach Jim Montgomery Fired Due to “Unprofessional Conduct.” A weird one. Here’s some reaction from the team.

Dallas County Judge Booted From Controversial child Custody Case. This is the case that received statewide and even national attention, as the mother and father disagreed about the 7-year-old’s gender transition. Judge Kim Cooks shared a story about the case on Facebook in which another user captioned, “Here’s the Truth! READ IT and THEN GO RUN TELL THAT!” Cooks added, “The governor nor any legislature had any influence on the Court’s decision.” The attorneys of Anne Georgulas, the child’s mother, questioned Cooks’ impartiality and asked for and were granted her removal.

Pizza Delivery Driver Shoots Guys Trying to Rob Him. One of them died and another suffered injuries. It happened Tuesday night in northeast Dallas.