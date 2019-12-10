Leading Off (12/10/19)

It’s Cold! Quite a drop from yesterday. It’s about 35 degrees. And this morning we might even get a bit of snow. But don’t get your hopes. It’s not going to stick.

City Runs Short on Funds to Deal With Inclement Weather. Dallas will once again open the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center tonight for people who need shelter. But according to the woman who runs the Office of Homeless Solutions, “the city’s emergency shelter operations are unsustainable and just not a viable option.”

Dallas PD Has Spent More Than $10 Million on Police Misconduct. Over the last five years, the department has spent $7.4 million on settlements and $2.4 million on fees for outside attorneys. And CBS Channel 11 says there are more than 30 cases still unresolved. (For comparison, the station reported, in the same time frame, Fort Worth spent a little more than $2 million.)

North Texas Home Prices to Drop in 2020. That’s what Realtor.com is forecasting.