Leading Off (12/02/19)

SMU Wins 10 Games For the First Time in Three Decades. They beat Tulane to secure double-digit wins for the first time since 1984. Not the perfect season it seemed like it might be but a great season nonetheless. Someone send me one of those SMU Triple D caps.

Cowboys Lose. It seems like forever ago, but yes, it happened. The Cole Beasley Revenge Game a lot of people are calling it. Maybe. I didn’t really check outside my house.

Andrew Yang Coming to Dallas for Fundraiser. I’m gonna swing by and see if he’ll give me $1,000, just as proof of concept.

Robert Miller, R.I.P. He spent 64 years with the Morning News. I would also like to be remembered as “charmingly gruff,” but I’ll probably top out somewhere around “surprisingly unloveable.”

LUKA. He was typically fantastic and my dude Delon Wright came through with 17 points and 9 assists off the bench as the Mavs handily beat the Lakers on the road. The team went 3-1 during a stretch in which they faced Houston and both L.A. teams. NOT BAD.