Explore This Updated Map of Dallas’ 2019 Homicides

We last brought you this map in June, shortly after the city’s spell of 40 murders in May, more than any month since the 1990s. With Dallas closing out its most murderous year in a decade, and with Police Chief U. Reneé Hall and City Manager T.C. Broadnax now working on a mayor-mandated plan of action to bring violence under control, it’s worth tossing to you again.

TheMap’s Robert Mundinger has pulled together every murder in the city, based on Dallas police data that is open to the public (it is unfortunately incomplete, but we get close). Mundinger’s map shows us the incidents have hardly been contained to one geographic area, but you can also see in them the patterns of our map of five years of gun violence: pockets in Vickery Meadow and near Love Field, and far too many dots across predominately black communities like South Dallas and South Oak Cliff. He’s included the most recent media reports, as well, so you can get a feel for what each dot represents (they also fill a few holes in DPD’s data). Play around with the map here.