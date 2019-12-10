Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 36

So let’s say you’re a major municipality that contains a part of your downtown that attracts something like 7 million tourists a year, according to the district’s own data. Do you do this?

Seems counter-intuitive to me. Especially considering this photo was taken on December 6. The special event starts on December 14. Have fun walking on the sidewalk in the West End until then.

Send your photo evidence of Dallas hating pedestrians to [email protected]. For more in this series, go here.