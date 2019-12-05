Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 35

The photo you see above this post and the three below were taken over the course of about six months in downtown Dallas by an alert FrontBurnervian and pedestrian lover who would prefer to remain anonymous. They are of vehicles parked on sidewalks downtown. As someone who has to move his car from meter to meter every two hours because he refuses to pay $160 or something for a parking spot in a garage, this is frustrating to see. However, I will not go so far as to say I am jealous of the DART officer, the Parks and Recreation employees, or the water softener folks working at the Mercantile building who are so important that they feel they can park on the sidewalk. I know better. Cars are not for sidewalks. They are for people.

Here, some photos:

The employees should know better. The hatchback SUV thing is just a jerk.