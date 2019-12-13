Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Crime

Dallas Homicides Are Pretty Much Everywhere

With one notable exception.

By Kathy Wise Published in FrontBurner December 13, 2019 10:27 am

NBC 5 plotted a map of all of the Dallas homicides in 2019 to date, which they posted on their website yesterday. Actually, they were only able to map 164 of the 197 based on the data they received from DPD. Daron Babcock, founder of Bonton Farms in South Dallas, noted an exception to what looks like a surprisingly scattershot distribution: Bonton.

According to the Dallas homicide map, it looks like Bonton is the safest place in the city.

Posted by Daron Babcock on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments