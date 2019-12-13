Dallas Homicides Are Pretty Much Everywhere

NBC 5 plotted a map of all of the Dallas homicides in 2019 to date, which they posted on their website yesterday. Actually, they were only able to map 164 of the 197 based on the data they received from DPD. Daron Babcock, founder of Bonton Farms in South Dallas, noted an exception to what looks like a surprisingly scattershot distribution: Bonton.

According to the Dallas homicide map, it looks like Bonton is the safest place in the city. Posted by Daron Babcock on Wednesday, December 11, 2019