Political consultant Carol Reed, who passed away this week at the age of 72. She is photographed here in 2008 at the banks of the Trinity River. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)

Carol Reed, R.I.P.

The political consultant died today at age 72.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner December 19, 2019 12:51 pm

Carol Reed was a character from a movie. She was loud and funny and profane. She drank martinis at lunch. She knew everyone in town. The back room where back room deals get done? Reed owned that room, and she decorated it with leopard print wallpaper. Read Cheryl Hall’s obit in the DMN for a full accounting of Reed’s accomplishments (and our profile of her from 2008), but just know that her work brought us the American Airlines Center and our city’s first black mayor. Reed made Dallas a better place.

She would want you to have a drink today in her honor. A celebration of her life will be planned after the holidays. Meantime, if you’re inclined, her family asks you to consider donating to Faith Presbyterian Hospice.

