What the @*&^% Is Going on With Dallas Traffic?

I can’t quite tell you when the change happened. It might have been the week after the tornadoes. It’s also possible that the change had happened earlier, and I just noticed it the week after the tornadoes. But traffic around Dallas has recently gotten a lot worse. I have scientifically and indubitably proven this by having a conversation with a coworker who agreed, yes, traffic in Dallas has recently gotten a lot worse. Example: about a month ago, say, if you left downtown before 4 o’clock, Central Expressway headed north was smooth sailing. Far as I can tell, it’s now jammed up all day long, even on weekends. The Tollway? Same thing. Are people still rubbernecking to see the damage, and the slowdowns there are causing a ripple effect throughout the entire city?

I’m thinking of moving to Celina. Tell me I’m overreacting.