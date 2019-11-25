WFAA’s David Schechter Goes to Alaska to Explore Climate Change

I’ve given David Schechter some shine before (on the far right in the above pic). The ABC Channel 8 reporter does a series called Verify that is unlike anything else being produced on local television. For a two-part series that just aired, he took a climate-change skeptic all across the state and then to Alaska to talk to experts and see for himself how the planet is changing. It’s wild — and commendable — that in an age of shrinking budgets Channel 8 is funding something as ambitious as Schechter’s series. Poynter has taken note of it. You should check it out. Here are the first and second parts of the climate change series.