WFAA’s David Schechter Goes to Alaska to Explore Climate Change
His Verify Road Trip segments are some of the best local TV being produced.
I’ve given David Schechter some shine before (on the far right in the above pic). The ABC Channel 8 reporter does a series called Verify that is unlike anything else being produced on local television. For a two-part series that just aired, he took a climate-change skeptic all across the state and then to Alaska to talk to experts and see for himself how the planet is changing. It’s wild — and commendable — that in an age of shrinking budgets Channel 8 is funding something as ambitious as Schechter’s series. Poynter has taken note of it. You should check it out. Here are the first and second parts of the climate change series.
