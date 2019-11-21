Two Dallas Trans Women are Remembered in the Out100 Trans Obituaries Project

Instead of their usual Out100 issue honoring the most influential LGBTQ+ people of the year, Out magazine launched the Out100 Trans Obituaries Project yesterday, on the International Trans Day of Remembrance, to recognize transgender women of color who were killed in 2019. There were 331 reported murders of trans and gender-diverse people worldwide over the last year. Twenty-two were killed in the United States.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, more transgender people have been killed in Texas over the past five years than in any other state, 15 in total. Seven of those deaths occurred in Dallas. Four of those happened in the last 18 months.

The latest two are recognized in the Obituaries Project: Muhlaysia Booker, a 23-year-old black transgender woman who was fatally shot in Dallas on May 18, 2019; and Chynal Lindsey, a 26-year-old black transgender woman who was found dead in White Rock Lake on June 1, 2019, with “obvious signs of homicidal violence,” according to the Dallas Police Department.

