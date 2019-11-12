The Most Florid Press Release You Will Read Today

The Omni has gotten a facelift. I know this because I received a press release telling me that the guest rooms have been “reimagined” and that Dallas “celebrates the vibrancy and confidence of those that live and visit.” God bless the PR professional who decided that the hotel has “become further synonymous with the Dallas lifestyle.” For your consideration:

Today, on Omni Dallas’ eighth anniversary, Omni Hotel & Resorts unveils the hotel’s recent renovation that includes fully reimagined guest rooms and meeting space.

Dallas is a city flourishing in momentum and innovation. A destination rich in diversity and entrepreneurship, Dallas celebrates the vibrancy and confidence of those that live and visit. With an unparalleled vantage point, the Omni Dallas Hotel has enhanced the design of the property to align with the city’s evolving art and architecture to become further synonymous with the Dallas lifestyle.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our anniversary with this exciting renovation,” said Carolyn Dent, General Manager of Omni Dallas Hotel. “The new interiors of Omni Dallas were selected and designed to showcase iconic landmarks throughout the city. Now virtually complete, we will continue to build on our position as a destination and meeting hotel with a strength and foundation laced in the arts, architecture and culture of Dallas.”

All 1,001 guest rooms and suites now bring the city of Dallas to life. With a modern design, updates include rich carpeting, high-end lighting fixtures, new mattresses, bedding, and bathrooms adorned with the iconic Dallas skyline.

Omni Dallas features over 142,000 square feet of function space both indoor and outdoor. The redesign of the ballrooms includes all carpeting and vinyl. They now reflect the textures and unique qualities of Dallas. The textile designs give guests a look at historic architecture, vibrant neighborhoods and modern bridges closing the gap between each district. The overall space is brightened with lighter, neutral shades of vinyl wall coverings, providing a primed canvas to create a unique environment for any meeting or event.

Both small and large meeting rooms are transformed with comfort and business in mind. With over 25 rooms and foyer spaces throughout, clean vinyl and sophisticated carpeting give any planner the ideal backdrop. Each will provide its own personality to complement any event or conference.

In celebration of Omni Dallas’ renovation and eighth anniversary, they are promoting several offers and specials.

Guest offers include:

$88 Mokara Spa Massages

$88 Mokara Spa Facials available Monday-Wednesday

Book two nights and receive an upgrade to a suite for just $88 per night

$8.88 appetizers for the Restaurants on Lamar including Texas Spice, Owners Box, Café Herrera and Black Ship Little Katana

Purchase a $100 Omni Dallas gift card for $88

Veterans Day Deal (11/11 Only): In honor of the holiday, all veterans will pay 80% of their bill at all Restaurants on Lamar, excluding Bob’s Steak & Chop House and alcoholic beverages (20% discount)

Meeting offers for 2019 include:

$88 Gallons of Coffee

$8 Glasses of Wine

$8 Signature Cocktails

$88 per person combined breakfast and lunch meetings

$8 per person A.M. or P.M. beverage breaks

Meeting offers for 2020 include:

8% discount on food & beverage

8% discount off master bill

8% discount off Encore Wi-Fi services