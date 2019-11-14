Remembering When Memphis Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins Was Just a Power Forward at St. Mark’s

Jonathan Tjarks, a staff writer at The Ringer, was a couple of years behind Taylor Jenkins at St. Mark’s, where Jenkins was a three-year starter on the basketball team. Here, Tjarks interviews Jenkins — now a rookie head coach with the Memphis Grizzlies — and his former coach Scott Jolly, and looks at what Jenkins means to the future of the Grizzlies. They are a fun team, with Rookie of the Year frontrunner Ja Morant, who took on basically the entirety of the Charlotte Hornets’ squad for this game winner last night. Here is Jenkins back in his St. Mark’s days: