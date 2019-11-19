Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Photograph courtesy Four Seasons Resort and Club at Las Colinas

Holidays

Origami Installation at the Four Seasons Resort at Las Colinas Raises Money for Clean Water

Two Dallas sisters have now raised more than $2 million for 200 water projects around the world.

By Kathy Wise Published in FrontBurner November 19, 2019 9:38 am

Last year around this time, I chatted with Isabelle and Katherine Adams, two Dallas sisters still under the voting age who started a multi-million dollar nonprofit that funds clean water projects around the world. The nonprofit is called Paper for Water, and they raise money by making origami ornaments.

This year, they are trying to raise enough funds to provide clean water tanks to a neighborhood without running water on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. The teenagers are teaming up with Dallas luxury wedding florist Bella Flora to create suspended art installations and decorate two 12-foot Christmas trees that will be on display at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas from November 25 to January 2. The trees will be sold to benefit the nonprofit, and Isabelle and Katherine will host an origami workshop on December 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Once you get the folds figured out, you can join their year-round team of volunteers.

