This dog could be at the park, you never know. (Photo via EmmyMik.)

Parks

Old East Dallas Is Getting a Dog Park

We can all be thankful for dogs.

By Shawn Shinneman Published in FrontBurner November 27, 2019 1:10 pm

A few years ago, the city gave a facelift to Buckner Park in Old East Dallas. Buckner has tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds, walking paths, and an open field. But neighbors still wanted somewhere designated for dogs.

It’s likely they’ll get their wish in 2020. Sitting across the street from Buckner, at Carroll Avenue and Victor Street, is Crockett Park, a 1.8-acre space with a playground that has felt out of date in light of Buckner’s revamp. By the end of next year, Park Board member Jesse Moreno says, Crockett Park will become Crockett Dog Park, with fenced in areas for large and small dogs, some updated walking paths, picnic tables, and a shaded pavilion.

Moreno sent out the updated master plan this morning:

The effort will also include planting prairie grass and some ornamental trees and shrubs. Final costs are to be determined, but Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano has allocated $500,000 in bond money. If the cost tops that, Moreno says, Friends of Crockett Dog Park has offered to help fundraise.

Moreno tells me that the pending Park Board votes to approve the plan and grant construction will be formalities. They’ll likely take place within the first two or three months of the year.

