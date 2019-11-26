Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
I love this shirt.

Sports & Leisure

Now It’s the 25th Anniversary of The Greatest High School Football Game Ever Played

Always worth a mention.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner November 26, 2019 4:42 pm

Five years ago, former associate editor Brad Pearson and I put together an oral history of what pretty much everyone agrees is the best high school football game ever played, a playoff contest between Plano East and Tyler John Tyler on November 26, 1994, for the game’s 20th anniversary. We went out to Tyler to interview some of the players and Brad bought that shirt you see that I’m still upset I do not also own. Now, for the 25th, here is Yahoo’s entry, catching up with the fellas again. But watch the wild (and I really do mean wild) finish first.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments