Now It’s the 25th Anniversary of The Greatest High School Football Game Ever Played

Five years ago, former associate editor Brad Pearson and I put together an oral history of what pretty much everyone agrees is the best high school football game ever played, a playoff contest between Plano East and Tyler John Tyler on November 26, 1994, for the game’s 20th anniversary. We went out to Tyler to interview some of the players and Brad bought that shirt you see that I’m still upset I do not also own. Now, for the 25th, here is Yahoo’s entry, catching up with the fellas again. But watch the wild (and I really do mean wild) finish first.