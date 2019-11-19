Nailed It: Food Board Edition

Food boards are a thing. I first came across Robin Plotkin, aka Board Mama, on Facebook, and immediately became enamored with the Dallas nutritionist’s charcuterie and barkcuterie boards. Yes, that’s right, barkcuterie. As in dog treats, artfully arranged. (I’m going to try to create my own version for Phoebe, a dachshund friend who will soon be undergoing a mastectomy.)

After I met Robin, I then discovered Maegan Brown, aka The Baker Mama, a Dallas blogger who just published a food board cookbook. Which led me to the cookbook’s photographer, the James Beard Award finalist and recent Dallas transplant, Jerrelle Guy. Which led me to this photo she took of Maegan’s S’mores Board:

Which led me to create my own S’mores Board:

Which leads me to this: check out our November feature about the food board trend in North Texas by Dalila Thomas. I’m sure you can do better. Send me a photo.