Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Politics & Government

Mina Chang’s Pants Are on Fire

The lies eventually catch up to you.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner November 12, 2019 12:04 pm

From NBC News: “Mina Chang, the deputy assistant secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of Conflict and Stability Operations, has inflated her educational achievements — like claiming, falsely, to be a Harvard grad — and exaggerated the scope of her nonprofit’s work.” And, yes, she is Dallas’ own. She was a speaker at D CEO’s 2017 Women’s Leadership Symposium. She won’t be invited back.

Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments