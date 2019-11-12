Politics & Government
Mina Chang’s Pants Are on Fire
The lies eventually catch up to you.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner November 12, 2019 12:04 pm
From NBC News: “Mina Chang, the deputy assistant secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of Conflict and Stability Operations, has inflated her educational achievements — like claiming, falsely, to be a Harvard grad — and exaggerated the scope of her nonprofit’s work.” And, yes, she is Dallas’ own. She was a speaker at D CEO’s 2017 Women’s Leadership Symposium. She won’t be invited back.
