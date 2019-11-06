Luka Dončić Is Good at Basketball

What you’re looking at right here is a graphic representation of all NBA sophomores’ TPA, an initialism for “total points added.” Along the Y axis, you’ve got defensive points saved. The X axis is offensive points added. Waaaaay out there upper right quadrant, above every other sophomore, including Trae Young, is our man Luka Dončić. I thought you might want to know that.

Through games on Nov. 5, here's how all #NBA sophomores have fared in TPA during the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/5Rqm6BWb7J — NBA Math (@NBA_Math) November 6, 2019