Luka Dončić Is Good at Basketball

Dope.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner November 6, 2019 12:29 pm

What you’re looking at right here is a graphic representation of all NBA sophomores’ TPA, an initialism for “total points added.” Along the Y axis, you’ve got defensive points saved. The X axis is offensive points added. Waaaaay out there upper right quadrant, above every other sophomore, including Trae Young, is our man Luka Dončić. I thought you might want to know that.

