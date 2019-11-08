Little Elm’s R.J. Hampton Doing Pretty Well in New Zealand

R.J. Hampton decided to skip college to get a jump on his professional career, signing with the SKY Sport Breakers out of Auckland, New Zealand, a move, as I have mentioned, that I strongly support. He’s doing pretty good down under (it’s still down under, yes?). Last night, he helped the team almost come all the way back from a 20-point deficit, scoring six of the Breakers’ final 10. In his last four games, the 6-foot-5 guard is scoring 14 points a game, with 6 rebounds and 2 assists, on truly remarkable shooting splits: 62 percent from 2-point range and 47 percent behind the arc. As it stands now, he’s the No. 6-ranked player in the 2020 draft, while doing things like this:

THROW IT DOWN THEN, RJ HAMPTON. pic.twitter.com/Xy1Qr1pBBE — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 7, 2019

Good job, kid.