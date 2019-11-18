Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Politics & Government

Lee Kleinman Ditches His Glorious Mullet

And District 11 goes into mourning.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner November 18, 2019 3:49 pm

A colleague sent me this screen grab, which reveals the shocking news that Councilman Lee Kleinman has gotten a haircut. D Magazine was the news outlet that first covered this tonsorial issue, interviewing the councilman about his hair choice back in January. Today he tells us that it got too shaggy, and he cut it about a month ago. (Apologies for not noticing until today’s Transportation & Infrastructure Committee meeting.) Your reporter told the councilman that if he lived in District 11, he’d immediately start a petition. Kleinman’s texted response: “Now that I’m term limited, I can make unpopular decisions without fear of reprisals.”

