Leading Off (11/8/19)

DPD Finds No Crime In Woman’s Death. Yesterday, the Dallas Police Department released a video of Diamond S. Ross dying from a drug overdose in police custody. DPD aptly called the footage “disturbing.” But they found no such reason to charge the two officers who didn’t check on her with a crime. One, Sr. Cpl. Larry Moody, received a write-up. The other, trainee William Ortega, resigned while he was under investigation. Both officers failed to provide medical treatment to the woman, who had overdosed on PCP.

Mesquite High’s Football Team Keeps Fighting 31 Months After Jordan Edwards’ Death. The News has a nice story from Mesquite, where the high school football team is still navigating life and the field without their teammate. Jordan Edwards was shot and killed by Balch Springs Ofc. Roy Oliver while driving away at a party. “Jordan’s teammates will tell you that there’s no moving on from this. They were too close to simply turn a page and forget. It would be impossible to even try, because his legacy is all around Mesquite. Jordan’s brother, Vidal, wore Jordan’s No. 11 during the 2017 season. De’Wayne Adams, one of Jordan’s best childhood friends, has been wearing it ever since. To him, it’s a reminder: to be as competitive as Jordan would have been, especially because he never got the chance.”

Peeping Tom in Oak Cliff. The guy apparently peeked in a resident’s window three times in a week. He hasn’t been caught. NBC 5 doesn’t tell you where the home is, so keep your eyes open if you live in Oak Cliff.

It’s in the 40s All Day. It might sneak into the 50s around lunchtime, but otherwise, you’ll need to bundle up.