Leading Off (11/6/19)

Birabil, Armstrong Advance to D100 Runoff. That’s Mayor Eric Johnson’s old Texas House seat. Lorraine Birabil, who worked as Texas Outreach coordinator for Beto O’Rourke’s Senate campaign, pulled 33 percent of the vote. Affordable housing developer James Armstrong received 21 percent, edging communications exec Daniel Clayton by just five votes. The runoff likely will be in January.

Four Community ISD Students Die in Crash. It happened at rush hour in Collin County on the other side of Lake Ray Hubbard and Lavon Lake. Three others were injured. Terrible.

Amazon’s 4-Star Store Opens Today in Frisco. Amazon is so online that they’re offline. The stores will have regional favorites. Why are you guys so into Black & Decker vacuums?