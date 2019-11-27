Leading Off (11/27/19)

Home Prices Jump 3 Percent. More than they’d moved in half a year, but nothing compared to the double digits we were seeing just a couple years ago.

Fort Worth ISD to Appeal Ruling That Teacher be Reinstated. The Texas Education Agency says Georgia Clark should be given back her job or paid a year’s salary. Clark was fired for writing to President Donald Trump on Twitter that the school she teaches at is “loaded” with illegal immigrants, and asking for someone to come investigate and “remove the illegals from Fort Worth.” FWISD plans to appeal.

Mavs Fall to the Clippers. It was probably the jerseys.